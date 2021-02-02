COVID-19: Hockey Alberta cancels minor hockey games for remainder of season

Hockey Alberta has made the decision to cancel all remaining games for the the 2020-21 season.

The organization, in conjunction with its leagues that oversee Tiered, AAA and AA hockey, made the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Hockey Alberta said it considered every possibility for a return to play, but the recent announcement from the province on when COVID-19 restrictions could be eased made it too difficult to control.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney outlined a four-step approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions in the province, which is based around hospitalizations. At least three weeks must pass between each step. Step 1, which sees restrictions ease in some capacity for restaurants and gyms, is scheduled for Feb. 8.

“The earliest hockey could return would be March 1,” Hockey Alberta said in a media release Tuesday afternoon.

“Hockey Alberta is disappointed by the government’s announcement. Our senior leadership team has been involved in ongoing discussions on what a safe and inclusive relaunch plan could look like for our sport. Hockey Alberta will continue working with government and health officials to develop a relaunch plan that allows for hockey activities and keeps our youth active for their physical and mental well-being.”

While youth league play is done for the season, Hockey Alberta said it is still exploring options for a possible spring development season if government restrictions allow for it.

“Hockey Alberta will be working closely with those organizations that have access to facilities and/or have players interested in playing to ensure that those who are interested in playing can have that opportunity, when our sport is allowed back on the ice.”

Tuesday’s announcement on the end of play affects the following leagues:

Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL)

North East Alberta Hockey League (NEAHL)

Northern Alberta Interlock (NAI)

All Peace Hockey League (APHL)

Rocky Mountain Female Hockey League (RMFHL)

East Central Alberta Female Hockey League (ECAFHL)

South Central Alberta Hockey League (SCAHL)

Northern Alberta Hockey League (NAHL)

Hockey Calgary

Edmonton Federation Hockey League (EFHL)

Rural & Edmonton Minor Hockey League (REMHL)

Rockies Hockey League (RHL)

Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL)

Alberta Female Hockey League (AFHL)

Hockey Alberta said Junior B, C, and Female and Senior leagues have set Feb. 8 as their target for determining if continuing to plan league play is sustainable.