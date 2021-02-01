Menu

Peterborough man faces weapons charges after aiming crossbow, pellet gun at victim: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 4:43 pm
Peterborough Police Service
police responded to a weapons-related call at an apartment in the area of Bethune and McDonnel streets. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge following an incident on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m. police responded to a weapons-related call at an apartment in the area of Bethune and McDonnel streets.

It’s alleged a man pointed a crossbow and a shotgun at another man.

Read more: Woman charged after pedestrian injured in weekend hit-and-run in Peterborough: police

Officers arrived and located and seized a crossbow and a pellet gun.

Michael Scheib, 56, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

