Peterborough man faces weapons charges after aiming crossbow, pellet gun at victim: police

A Peterborough man is facing a weapons charge following an incident on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m. police responded to a weapons-related call at an apartment in the area of Bethune and McDonnel streets.

It’s alleged a man pointed a crossbow and a shotgun at another man.

Officers arrived and located and seized a crossbow and a pellet gun.

Michael Scheib, 56, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 25.

No injuries were reported in the incident.