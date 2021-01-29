Menu

Weather

Extreme cold warnings in effect for Kingston, Belleville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 2:17 pm
Environment Canada warns that extreme cold weather will be coming to the Kingston and Belleville regions overnight Friday and into Saturday.
Environment Canada warns that extreme cold weather will be coming to the Kingston and Belleville regions overnight Friday and into Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Kingston and Belleville regions.

According to the weather authority, wind chill temperatures are meant to dip to near -30 C Friday night and into Saturday morning.

These wind chills may return again Saturday night into Sunday morning, Environment Canada said.

Read more: City of Toronto issues 1st extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

Environment Canada is warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

They are also advising people to keep their pets inside due to the extreme cold.

