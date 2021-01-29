Extreme cold warnings in effect for Kingston, Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Kingston and Belleville regions.

According to the weather authority, wind chill temperatures are meant to dip to near -30 C Friday night and into Saturday morning.

These wind chills may return again Saturday night into Sunday morning, Environment Canada said.

Read more: City of Toronto issues 1st extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

Environment Canada is warning that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

They are also advising people to keep their pets inside due to the extreme cold.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Calgary project to build ‘a beautiful stained glass ice fort’ boosts spirits during pandemic Calgary project to build ‘a beautiful stained glass ice fort’ boosts spirits during pandemic