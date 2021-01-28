Menu

Economy

Mustard Seed halts plans for permanent supportive housing facility in Lethbridge

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 7:28 pm
A photo of the Lethbridge Ramada Hotel.
A photo of the Lethbridge Ramada Hotel. Global News

Calgary-based The Mustard Seed is pulling one of its Lethbridge proposals off the table, but not because of public backlash.

The organization was looking to open a permanent supportive housing facility in the Ramada hotel location on Mayor Magrath Drive. However, a funding shortfall means that won’t be moving forward.

The Mustard Seed was seeking money from the federal government’s Rapid Rehousing Fund, but their project wasn’t one of the organizations selected to received funding.

A sober shelter also proposed by the organization is still in the works and the Mustard Seed said no opening date has been set as they are still working to secure a location.

When the Mustard Seed first approached the City of Lethbridge to have the hotel location rezoned, community members in the slated area spoke out about concerns of the facility in the area. A group of residents started a petition against the proposed rezoning.

