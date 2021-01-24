RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old from Plymouth, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager from Plymouth, N.S.

Police say 15-year-old Haley Alice Wheaton was last seen Jan. 23 in Plymouth, at around 7:40 a.m.

Wheaton is Indigenous, and is around five-feet-four inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds. She has short curly hair and blue eyes.

Read more: RCMP calls off search for sunken scallop dragger in the Bay of Fundy

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, a black winter jacket, dark pants and brown boots.

Nova Scotia RCMP

“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” the RCMP said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Wheaton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP or N.S. Crime Stoppers.

1:52 N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator