Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old from Plymouth, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 10:30 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for 15-year-old Haley Wheaton who was last seen in Plymouth, N.S. on Jan. 23.
Nova Scotia RCMP are searching for 15-year-old Haley Wheaton who was last seen in Plymouth, N.S. on Jan. 23. Nova Scotia RCMP

RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager from Plymouth, N.S.

Police say 15-year-old Haley Alice Wheaton was last seen Jan. 23 in Plymouth, at around 7:40 a.m.

Wheaton is Indigenous, and is around five-feet-four inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds. She has short curly hair and blue eyes.

Read more: RCMP calls off search for sunken scallop dragger in the Bay of Fundy

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, a black winter jacket, dark pants and brown boots.

Nova Scotia RCMP

“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” the RCMP said in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on Wheaton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP or N.S. Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video 'N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator' N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator
N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaIndigenousNova Scotia RCMPMissing GirlMissing TeenagerPlymouthHaley Alice WheatonHaley Wheaton
Flyers
More weekly flyers