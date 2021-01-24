RCMP searching for missing 15-year-old from Plymouth, N.S.

RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager from Plymouth, N.S.
Police say 15-year-old Haley Alice Wheaton was last seen Jan. 23 in Plymouth, at around 7:40 a.m.
Wheaton is Indigenous, and is around five-feet-four inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds. She has short curly hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured toque, a black winter jacket, dark pants and brown boots.
“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” the RCMP said in a release.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information on Wheaton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pictou County RCMP or N.S. Crime Stoppers.
N.S. justice minister confirms draft legislation following arrest of police impersonator
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments