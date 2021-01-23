Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Church youth group leader from Brampton charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2021 10:55 am
Police say a 43-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.
Police say a 43-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a youth group leader from a Brampton church has been charged in connection with alleged sex offences involving three teenagers.

Peel Regional Police say the charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 1998 and 2003.

Read more: Former taekwondo Canada coach convicted of sex assault sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

They say a 43-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.

Trending Stories

He’s set to appear in a Brampton court on March 29.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Click to play video 'Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen' Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen
Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen
Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeSexual Assaultpeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionBrampton CrimePeel Region crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers