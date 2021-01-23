Church youth group leader from Brampton charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a youth group leader from a Brampton church has been charged in connection with alleged sex offences involving three teenagers.

Peel Regional Police say the charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 1998 and 2003.

They say a 43-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.

He’s set to appear in a Brampton court on March 29.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

