Province temporarily halts demolition of Toronto heritage buildings for affordable housing development

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has temporarily stopped the demolition of buildings at the Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company property in Toronto’s West Don Lands following an outcry from heritage and community advocates.

According to a statement issued by Ontario Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark Friday afternoon, the decision came after St. Lawrence Community Association sought a court injunction to halt the destruction of the buildings.

“Although an injunction was not ordered, as a good-faith measure towards the City of Toronto, I have called Mayor John Tory to advise that the Province will temporarily pause demolition and environmental remediation until [Wednesday],” the statement said.

“The Province has been clear that this provincially-owned property, which has been largely abandoned for over 40 years and requires demolition to allow for significant environmental remediation, will be revitalized to allow for the construction of new affordable housing, market housing and community space.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Provincial demolition of Toronto heritage buildings for affordable housing development raises community ire

A court hearing on the matter was scheduled for Wednesday.

Ontario NDP MPP Suze Morrison, who attended the site and stood at a vehicular entrance to the site, and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam both criticized the Ford government’s decision to demolish the buildings. A crew showed up at the property, located at 153-185 Eastern Ave. between the Don River and Cherry Street, on Monday and began tearing into one of the buildings on the site.

“Call off your bulldozers and come to the table, Doug. The community has questions and they deserve answers. Heritage can be preserved in future development. The only thing lacking here is political will and vision,” Morrison tweeted Friday afternoon.

“[Clark] will pause demolition ‘as a good-faith measure’ on the foundry until [Wednesday] when we’re back at court. (A) true act of good faith will be to CANCEL the demolition and immediately CONSULT [with the] community and (the) City. Fighting us in court isn’t a sign of good faith,” Wong-Tam said on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

A Toronto police spokesperson said officers were called to the site at around 12:50 p.m. on Friday because people were blocking construction workers from accessing the site. However, no one was arrested or charged.

The demolition of the property began under the Ontario municipal affairs and housing minister’s zoning order (MZO) process under the province’s Planning Act, which involves a permit being issued by the minister that supersedes municipal planning and consultation processes. Three MZOs were issued in 2020.

A spokesperson for Clark previously said the MZOs are all for vacant, provincially owned properties and will “accelerate” the building of almost 1,000 new affordable housing units.

The provincial government has yet to release a specific plan and design for the site or a definitive breakdown of affordable and market housing units.

Under the Ontario government’s COVID-19 shutdown regulations, demolition is allowed to continue in accordance with public health regulations.

The company, which made railway equipment, first established operations on the property in 1914 and the buildings were built between 1917 and 1929, according to a City of Toronto report. City staff recommended adding the property to the municipal inventory of heritage properties, calling the buildings “architecturally significant as a good example of an industrial enclave in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is heartbreaking. But Doug Ford can stop this nonsense. Call off your bulldozers & come to the table, Doug. The community has questions & they deserve answers. Heritage can be preserved in future development. The only thing lacking here is political will & vision. https://t.co/NGf3PTYSXw — Suze Morrison (@SuzeMorrison) January 22, 2021

Minister Clark's statement⬇️ He'll pause demolition "as a good faith measure" on the Foundry until Wed when we're back at Court. True act of good faith will be to CANCEL the demolition and immediately CONSULT w community & City.

Fighting us in Court isn't a sign of good faith. pic.twitter.com/9lqXJUGIli — Kristyn Wong-Tam (@kristynwongtam) January 22, 2021

Advertisement