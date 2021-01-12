Menu

Canada

More and safer bike lanes planned for Hamilton in 2021

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 12, 2021 12:38 pm
More bike lanes are planned for Hamilton in 2021, as the city continues expanding its cycling network.
More bike lanes are planned for Hamilton in 2021, as the city continues expanding its cycling network. Lisa Polewski / Global News

City staff have outlined a plan to add almost 20 kilometres of new bike lanes and paths to Hamilton’s cycling network this year.

One of those projects involves starting design and construction on a curb-protected cycling track on Victoria Avenue.

Read more: Upbound Claremont Access and new Keddy Access Trail opens Friday

Director of transportation planning Brian Hollingworth says that project will provide an important connection to the new Jay Keddy recreational trail, which extends up and down the escarpment on the Claremont Access.

The Victoria Avenue cycle track will also provide an active transportation access route to Hamilton General Hospital.

“(It’s) fantastic. It’s that kind of connectivity that I’m glad we’re going to see a lot more of in 2021,” Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann says.

Read more: Queen Street South 2-way conversion takes effect Wednesday

Other projects involve bicycle boulevards on residential streets, safety improvements to existing bike lanes and filling “gaps” within the network.

In all, the city will spend about $3 million on the upgrades, while leveraging about $600,000 in funding from other levels of government.

Hollingworth says the end result will be improved “safety and comfort” for cyclists, upgrades to existing facilities and “building on the all ages and abilities approach” to active transportation.

 

Bike LanesHamilton Public WorksActive TransportationVision 2020Hamilton bike lanesHamilton cyclingkeddy access trail
