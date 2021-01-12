More and safer bike lanes planned for Hamilton in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

City staff have outlined a plan to add almost 20 kilometres of new bike lanes and paths to Hamilton’s cycling network this year.

One of those projects involves starting design and construction on a curb-protected cycling track on Victoria Avenue.

Director of transportation planning Brian Hollingworth says that project will provide an important connection to the new Jay Keddy recreational trail, which extends up and down the escarpment on the Claremont Access.

The Victoria Avenue cycle track will also provide an active transportation access route to Hamilton General Hospital.

“(It’s) fantastic. It’s that kind of connectivity that I’m glad we’re going to see a lot more of in 2021,” Ward 3 Coun. Nrinder Nann says.

Other projects involve bicycle boulevards on residential streets, safety improvements to existing bike lanes and filling “gaps” within the network.

In all, the city will spend about $3 million on the upgrades, while leveraging about $600,000 in funding from other levels of government.

Hollingworth says the end result will be improved “safety and comfort” for cyclists, upgrades to existing facilities and “building on the all ages and abilities approach” to active transportation.