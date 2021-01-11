Menu

COVID-19 vaccines arrive in remote communities along Labrador’s north coast

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Vaccinations to ‘scale up’ in February, Trudeau says' Coronavirus: Vaccinations to ‘scale up’ in February, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that Canada is on track to deliver approximately 1.3 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February, adding that vaccinations would “scale up” in February and that the government expects to have shots in the arms of all Canadians who want them by September.

Inuit Elder Willie Ford has become the first person in Labrador’s Nunatsiavut region to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Labrador’s Inuit government said in a news release Ford received the Moderna vaccine at 9:18 a.m. in Makkovik, a town of about 375 people along Labrador’s north coast.

Makkovik’s AngajukKak, or mayor, Barry Andersen, said today on Twitter the vaccination marks a historic day for the community and the region, given the devastating impacts of the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed about a third of Labrador’s Inuit population.

Read more: Atlantic health officials welcome news the Moderna vaccine is approved in Canada

He also notes that despite the region’s vulnerabilities, there have been zero cases of COVID-19 reported in the area since the pandemic first arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador last spring.

Like the four other Inuit communities along Labrador’s north coast, Makkovik is not connected to the rest of the province by road and access to health care in the region is difficult.

The Nunatsiavut Government asked visitors to those areas to isolate for 14 days and some communities asked visitors to stay out entirely.

Click to play video 'Plants key for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine contender' Plants key for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine contender
Plants key for Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine contender

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
