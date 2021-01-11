Menu

Crime

Norwood man, 21, charged with multiple counts of child luring: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 9:03 am
Peterborough Police Service
A Norwood, Ont., man faces child luring charges following an investigation by Peterborough police. Global News Peterborough file

An investigation into child luring has led to the arrest of a Norwood, Ont., man.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Friday as part of their investigation, officers arrested a man. No details were provided on the investigation or the arrests.

On Monday, police stated Cole Steel, 21, of Norwood, was charged with two counts of luring a child under the age of 16.

Read more: Peterborough man, 25, charged with child luring in police investigation

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Saturday. He was released under an order and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 11.

The Peterborough Police Service reminds parents and caregivers that there are various resources available online regarding online safety for children including the Canadian Centre For Child Protection.

For more information please visit online.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to protect children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

