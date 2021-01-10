Missing Vancouver Island teenager found dead after week-long search; foul play not suspected

Send this page to someone via email

In a heartbreaking conclusion to a week-long search effort, police say the body of a missing 16 year-old boy has been found on Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP say search and rescue crews found the remains of Andre Courtemanche in Langford’s Goldstream Provincial Park.

They do not suspect foul play.

Read more: Search for missing Vancouver Island teen enters 7th day

“Our condolences go out to Andre Courtemanche’s family who have been notified and have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” said media relations officer Cst. Nancy Saggar in a news release Saturday night.

The search for Andre had entered its eighth day Saturday, with a Facebook page set up to help volunteers coordinate the search.

Story continues below advertisement