Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Missing Vancouver Island teenager found dead after week-long search; foul play not suspected

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 12:06 am
In a tragic end to a week-long search, West Shore RCMP say they've found the remains of 16-year old Andre Courtemanche.
In a tragic end to a week-long search, West Shore RCMP say they've found the remains of 16-year old Andre Courtemanche. Photo submitted via West Shore RCMP

In a heartbreaking conclusion to a week-long search effort, police say the body of a missing 16 year-old boy has been found on Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP say search and rescue crews found the remains of Andre Courtemanche in Langford’s Goldstream Provincial Park.

They do not suspect foul play.

Read more: Search for missing Vancouver Island teen enters 7th day

“Our condolences go out to Andre Courtemanche’s family who have been notified and have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” said media relations officer Cst. Nancy Saggar in a news release Saturday night.

Trending Stories

The search for Andre had entered its eighth day Saturday, with a Facebook page set up to help volunteers coordinate the search.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing personVancouver IslandSearch and RescueMissing TeenLangfordWest Shore RCMPAndre Courtemanche
Flyers
More weekly flyers