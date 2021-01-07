Menu

Crime

2 Cramahe Township residents charged with sexual assault, administering drug: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Two people face sexual assault and other charges in Cramahe Township.
Two Cramahe Township residents face charges following a sexual assault investigation by police.

Northumberland OPP provided few details on the investigation but said on Jan. 5, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the township.

Two people were taken into custody at the time. On Thursday, OPP said two people face charges.

William Morton, 65, and Jamie Paddon, 55, both of Cramahe Township, have been charged with sexual assault, overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

OPP say both accused have made court appearances in Cobourg.

Police said no other details would be provided to protect the identity and privacy of the victim.

Northumberland OPP are appealing for anyone with additional information or “believes that they may be a victim” to contact the OPP’s crime unit at (905) 372-5421 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

“Northumberland OPP would like to remind the public that Victim Services can help by providing assistance and support to victims of sexual abuse,” police stated.

Information can be obtained online or by calling a 24-hour crisis line at 1-888-822-7729.

