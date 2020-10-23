3 arrested, officer injured during domestic incident in Cramahe Township: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges and an officer was injured following a domestic incident in Northumberland County on Wednesday night.

According to Northumberland OPP, officers around 8 p.m. Wednesday responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence north of Castleton in Cramahe Township.

OPP say when officers arrived they saw an individual with what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say while they attempted to protect the victim and secure the alleged weapon, an officer was injured in a physical altercation. The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The incident led to the arrest of three people.

Story continues below advertisement

Two 27-year-old women, one from Peterborough and the other from Cramahe Township, were each charged with one count of assault and assaulting a peace officer. The woman from Cramahe was also additionally charged with uttering threats to damage property.

A 21-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and two charges related to bail violations. He was held for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Oct. 22.

“The identities of the three accused will be withheld in effort to protect the victim’s identity,” OPP stated Friday.