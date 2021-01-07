Radar patrol on Hwy. 115 nabs 2 for stunt driving: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers were charged with stunt driving in separate incidents on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, during radar patrol in Cavan Monaghan Township, an officer around 11 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 100km/h zone.

A 20-year-old driver from Peterborough was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Then, around 3:15 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 167 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old driver from Courtice, Ont., was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

No names were released. Both drivers had their driver’s licences suspended and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

They were both released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on March 1.