Crime

Radar patrol on Hwy. 115 nabs 2 for stunt driving: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 9:44 am
Two drivers in Peterborough County were charged with stunt driving following separate incidents on Wednesday, OPP say.
Two drivers in Peterborough County were charged with stunt driving following separate incidents on Wednesday, OPP say. Global Peterborough file

Two drivers were charged with stunt driving in separate incidents on Highway 115 south of Peterborough on Wednesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, during radar patrol in Cavan Monaghan Township, an officer around 11 a.m. clocked a vehicle travelling at 162 km/h in a posted 100km/h zone.

Read more: Man charged after fleeing from Peterborough County OPP during traffic stop on Hwy. 115: police

A 20-year-old driver from Peterborough was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Then, around 3:15 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling at 167 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old driver from Courtice, Ont., was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

No names were released. Both drivers had their driver’s licences suspended and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

They were both released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on March 1.

