Canada

TSB sends investigator to Montreal railway yard after death of CN employee

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
A CN locomotive goes through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal. The TSB is investigating a fatal incident at the Pointe-Saint-Charles yard owned by CN. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
A CN locomotive goes through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal. The TSB is investigating a fatal incident at the Pointe-Saint-Charles yard owned by CN. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident at a railway yard in Montreal on Wednesday that left one employee dead.

A spokesperson for the TSB told Global News it happened at 12: 50 p.m. in the Pointe-Saint-Charles yard, belonging to the Canadian National Railway.

Read more: CN and CP report higher grain transport numbers thanks to hopper car additions

The TSB has dispatched an investigator to the scene to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The independent agency is tasked with investigating air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents in a bid to improve transportation safety.

Read more: Old rail, gap in rail surface factors in CN train derailment near Saskatoon: TSB

“It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the TSB said in a statement.

The TSB said it expects to have more details in connection with the circumstances leading to the workers death in the coming days.

Click to play video 'CP investigating disturbing footage of train running over antelope herd' CP investigating disturbing footage of train running over antelope herd
CP investigating disturbing footage of train running over antelope herd – Dec 1, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CN RailTSBCanadian National RailwayPointe Saint-CharlesFatal Workplace AccidentTSB InvestigationTransport Safety Board of CanadaCN rail yardMontreal rail yard deathMontreal work accidentRail yard death
