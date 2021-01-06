TSB sends investigator to Montreal railway yard after death of CN employee

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an incident at a railway yard in Montreal on Wednesday that left one employee dead.

A spokesperson for the TSB told Global News it happened at 12: 50 p.m. in the Pointe-Saint-Charles yard, belonging to the Canadian National Railway.

Read more: CN and CP report higher grain transport numbers thanks to hopper car additions

The TSB has dispatched an investigator to the scene to “gather information and assess the occurrence.”

The independent agency is tasked with investigating air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents in a bid to improve transportation safety.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability,” the TSB said in a statement.

The TSB said it expects to have more details in connection with the circumstances leading to the workers death in the coming days.

1:54 CP investigating disturbing footage of train running over antelope herd CP investigating disturbing footage of train running over antelope herd – Dec 1, 2020