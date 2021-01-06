Menu

Dundas woman arrested at scene of fatal police shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 6, 2021 4:37 pm
Police say a call about a suspected impaired driver, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, led to a shooting that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Dec. 5, 2020.
Police say a call about a suspected impaired driver, south of Niagara-on-the-Lake, led to a shooting that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Dec. 5, 2020. Andrew Collins

A Dundas, Ont., woman has been arrested in connection with an incident that led to the fatal shooting of a man by Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say they were initially contacted about a suspected impaired driver in Niagara Falls on Tuesday afternoon and an hour later, the vehicle was located in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

According to police, there was an “interaction” with a man at the scene near Line 3 and the Niagara Parkway, and officers ended up shooting him.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Read more: 1 dead in police-involved shooting near Niagara-on-the-Lake: SIU

On Wednesday, Niagara police announced that a 29-year-old Dundas woman was arrested at the scene where the man was shot.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing police, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Two Niagara police officers received minor injuries during the incident and were treated in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the shooting, with four investigators and three forensic investigators assigned to the case.

Click to play video 'Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines' Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines
Police investigate video showing security dumping man out of wheelchair in St. Catharines – Nov 27, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUPolice ShootingSpecial Investigations UnitNiagaraNiagara policeNiagara RegionNiagara newsNiagara-on-the-Lakeniagara police shooting
