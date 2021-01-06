Dundas woman arrested at scene of fatal police shooting in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A Dundas, Ont., woman has been arrested in connection with an incident that led to the fatal shooting of a man by Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say they were initially contacted about a suspected impaired driver in Niagara Falls on Tuesday afternoon and an hour later, the vehicle was located in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

According to police, there was an “interaction” with a man at the scene near Line 3 and the Niagara Parkway, and officers ended up shooting him.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Niagara police announced that a 29-year-old Dundas woman was arrested at the scene where the man was shot.

She has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, obstructing police, and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Two Niagara police officers received minor injuries during the incident and were treated in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the shooting, with four investigators and three forensic investigators assigned to the case.

