Police in Niagara Falls arrest suspect tied to ‘targeted’ daytime shooting

Police in Niagara Falls arrested a 23-year-old man they believe is responsible for a “targeted” shooting in the city on Saturday morning.

Niagara Regional Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident just after 9 a.m. at an area near Jepson Street and Crysler Avenue.

The victim survived the shooting.

The accused is from Niagara Falls and is facing seven charges connected with the discharge of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Two residents from the city have also been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 22-year-old man is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm, and obstructing justice.

A woman, 45, has been charged with obstructing justice.

Detectives say the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information can reach police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009315. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

