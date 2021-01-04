Peterborough man found with weapons and reported stolen wallet: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing several weapon and theft-related charges following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer spotted the man on a bicycle in Rubidge Street. The man is currently bound by a release order to remain in his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for a medical or family emergency, police say.

He’s also bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

As a result of an investigation, Michael Fader, 32, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

Police allege during Fader’s arrest, officers allegedly found on the accused three knives and a wallet that was reported stolen on Dec. 30. He was additionally charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Monday, police said.

