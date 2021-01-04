Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found with weapons and reported stolen wallet: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 9:34 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man faces theft and weapons charges after being located early Monday for breaching a release order. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several weapon and theft-related charges following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer spotted the man on a bicycle in Rubidge Street. The man is currently bound by a release order to remain in his residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for a medical or family emergency, police say.

He’s also bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Read more: Peterborough police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

As a result of an investigation, Michael Fader, 32, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night, failure to comply with a probation order, and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

Police allege during Fader’s arrest, officers allegedly found on the accused three knives and a wallet that was reported stolen on Dec. 30. He was additionally charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough later Monday, police said.

Click to play video 'Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough' Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough
Number of break-ins and thefts from vehicles on the rise in Peterborough – Dec 22, 2020
