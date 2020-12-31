Suspended N.B. police officer will not face Police Act proceedings after retirement: arbitrator

Send this page to someone via email

A suspended New Brunswick police officer faced a call with an arbitrator on Thursday who confirmed Jeff Porter is no longer a member of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and will not face Police Act proceedings.

Porter, a 31-year KRPF veteran, has been suspended with pay for more than four years since the original complaint was filed in 2016.

The complaint filed against Porter was by a female civilian who worked under his supervision, with an independent investigation finding dozens of alleged breaches of the province’s Police Act, including multiple instances of discreditable conduct and workplace harassment.

According to Jennifer Smith, executive director of NB Police Commission, Arbitrator Gary McLaughlin confirmed the retirement of Jeff Porter from the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, who announced it in October as a hearing into conduct complaints was set to review his case.

Story continues below advertisement

The arbitration hearing coincided with Porter’s retirement, which was believed to complicate the proceedings as the commission oversees cases involving active officers.

Smith said that McLaughlin has determined Thursday that as Jeff Porter is no longer a member of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and no longer a member of a police force that he, McLaughlin, no longer has jurisdiction to hear the complaint.

1:41 Quispamsis calls for change as police officer in misconduct hearing retires Quispamsis calls for change as police officer in misconduct hearing retires – Oct 28, 2020

The Kennebecasis Regional Joint Board of Police Commissioners and the Chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force also released a joint statement confirming that Inspector Jeff Porter officially retired effective Dec. 31.

“When suspended Inspector Porter’s retirement became effective, he ceased to be a police officer, the New Brunswick Police Act no longer applied to him therefore terminating all Police Act proceedings,” the statement reads.

— With files from Tim Roszell

Advertisement