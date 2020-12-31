Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water, use city rinks instead

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina fire urges residents to keep off all bodies of water and use city designated rinks instead due to safety concerns.
Regina fire urges residents to keep off all bodies of water and use city designated rinks instead due to safety concerns. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Regina fire is urging residents to stick to outdoor city rinks for skating rather than bodies of water such as creeks and ponds.

The water bodies Regina fire is asking people to stay off include Wascana Lake, storm channels and recreational lakes in the city’s residential areas.

Read more: Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan

“These bodies of water are there to reduce the risk of flooding in our neighbourhoods by collecting storm water. Water flows in these storm channels and ponds for much of the year, including now,” Regina fire said in a City of Regina press release issued Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water' Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water
Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water

“This moving water fluctuates in temperature and when combined with warmer weather, creates unpredictable and potentially dangerous ice conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Regina fire says residents should not walk, ski, skate or play on any frozen body of water and to keep dogs on their leash when close to the water.

Read more: Coronavirus — Neighbourhood rinks prove integral to local communities during pandemic

If pets break through ice, Regina fire says not to attempt a rescue if it means putting yourself or anyone else in danger.

Residents are being told to call police at 306-777-6500 if they see anyone, especially children, playing on or around thin ice.

Click to play video 'Outdoor rink, complete with leisurely skating trail, pops up on Wascana Creek' Outdoor rink, complete with leisurely skating trail, pops up on Wascana Creek
Outdoor rink, complete with leisurely skating trail, pops up on Wascana Creek – Dec 6, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireCity of ReginaRegina NewsRegina FireOutdoor RinksIce RinksWascana CreekBodies of Water
Flyers
More weekly flyers