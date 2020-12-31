Regina fire urges residents to stay off frozen bodies of water, use city rinks instead

Send this page to someone via email

Regina fire is urging residents to stick to outdoor city rinks for skating rather than bodies of water such as creeks and ponds.

The water bodies Regina fire is asking people to stay off include Wascana Lake, storm channels and recreational lakes in the city’s residential areas.

“These bodies of water are there to reduce the risk of flooding in our neighbourhoods by collecting storm water. Water flows in these storm channels and ponds for much of the year, including now,” Regina fire said in a City of Regina press release issued Wednesday.

“This moving water fluctuates in temperature and when combined with warmer weather, creates unpredictable and potentially dangerous ice conditions.”

Regina fire says residents should not walk, ski, skate or play on any frozen body of water and to keep dogs on their leash when close to the water.

If pets break through ice, Regina fire says not to attempt a rescue if it means putting yourself or anyone else in danger.

Residents are being told to call police at 306-777-6500 if they see anyone, especially children, playing on or around thin ice.

