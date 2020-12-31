Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to the scene of a small apartment building that caught fire on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax on Thursday, said district chief Stephen Turner.

Turner said when the crews first arrived at 8:20 a.m., there were “heavy flames” coming out of the top floor and attic area.

A neighbour took this video of the building fully involved at around 8:30 a.m. — he says he witnessed people rushing outside with their pets and belongings pic.twitter.com/9U6U66xhMG — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“There were significant fire involvement where our crews first showed up,” said Turner.

No injuries were reported and all the residents got out safely.

“There’s now significant damage to the top floor and attic, with water damage to some of the other ones,” said Turner.

Read more: Coast guard vessel on its way to assist RCMP search for missing fishers

He said the cause of the fire is still unknown, and that investigators are on their way to the scene.

In the meantime, Halifax Regional Police said in a tweet that they are on scene diverting traffic from the intersection with Quarry Road and the lights at Albert Walker Drive.