Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters tackle ‘heavy flames’ at apartment building on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 9:22 am
Image of the fire taken by a neighbour and shared with Global News.
Image of the fire taken by a neighbour and shared with Global News. Twitter

Firefighters were called to the scene of a small apartment building that caught fire on Saint Margarets Bay Road in Halifax on Thursday, said district chief Stephen Turner.

Turner said when the crews first arrived at 8:20 a.m., there were “heavy flames” coming out of the top floor and attic area.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were significant fire involvement where our crews first showed up,” said Turner.

No injuries were reported and all the residents got out safely.

“There’s now significant damage to the top floor and attic, with water damage to some of the other ones,” said Turner.

Read more: Coast guard vessel on its way to assist RCMP search for missing fishers

He said the cause of the fire is still unknown, and that investigators are on their way to the scene.

In the meantime, Halifax Regional Police said in a tweet that they are on scene diverting traffic from the intersection with Quarry Road and the lights at Albert Walker Drive.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxFireSaint Margarets Bay Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers