Crime

Greater Sudbury Police seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
File photo -- Greater Sudbury Police.
File photo -- Greater Sudbury Police. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are seeking witnesses as they investigate the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says 75-year-old Robert Keskinen died from multiple stab wounds.

Keskinen’s body was found on Dec. 26 inside an apartment and police say a post-mortem examination has since confirmed that his death was a homicide.

Read more: Two Toronto-area men charged in alleged homicide of Sudbury man, OPP say

Police say it’s believed Keskinen was killed in a targeted attack and risk to the public is low.

However, police still don’t know who committed the alleged crime.

Investigators say they want anyone with information to contact them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
