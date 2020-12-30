Greater Sudbury Police seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are seeking witnesses as they investigate the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says 75-year-old Robert Keskinen died from multiple stab wounds.

Keskinen’s body was found on Dec. 26 inside an apartment and police say a post-mortem examination has since confirmed that his death was a homicide.

Police say it’s believed Keskinen was killed in a targeted attack and risk to the public is low.

However, police still don’t know who committed the alleged crime.

Investigators say they want anyone with information to contact them.

