Greater Sudbury Police seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

SUDBURY, Ont. — Police in Sudbury, Ont., say they are seeking witnesses as they investigate the city’s fourth homicide of the year.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says 75-year-old Robert Keskinen died from multiple stab wounds.
Keskinen’s body was found on Dec. 26 inside an apartment and police say a post-mortem examination has since confirmed that his death was a homicide.
Police say it’s believed Keskinen was killed in a targeted attack and risk to the public is low.
However, police still don’t know who committed the alleged crime.
Investigators say they want anyone with information to contact them.
