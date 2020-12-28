Menu

Canada

Two fires keep Winnipeg crews busy overnight on Monday

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted December 28, 2020 12:29 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck.
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A pair of early-morning fires in Winnipeg broke out on Monday.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the first call, which came in just after 2 a.m., in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.

When they arrived, crews found a commercial building with heavy smoke coming from inside.

It took about an hour to get things under control, and no one was found inside.

Read more: Winnipeg apartment block evacuated in early morning carbon monoxide incident

Then, just 15 minutes after putting out the first blaze, another call came in, this one in the 400 block of Dumoulin Street.

The fire was coming from inside the one-storey home when trucks pulled up — and again, it took about an hour to put out.

The home’s occupants made it out safely on their own before crews got there, and two were assessed by paramedics on scene but did not need further medical attention.

The causes of both fires are under investigation, and no damage estimates have been made available.

