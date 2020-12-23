Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

New Brunswick man charged with shooting at police officers

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 11:06 am
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has been charged with several offences with connection to shots fired at police officers.

On the evening of Nov. 22, police responded to a report of an armed man uttering threats at a home in Chipman, N.B. Police say the person left the scene on Main Street before they arrived.

Police then attended a home on Bronson Settlement Road where “a firearm was discharged toward police officers from inside the home.” There were no injuries.

Read more: Injured woman dies after collapsing at convenience store in Grand Falls, N.B.

The next day, 61-year-old Keith Day from Bronson Settlement was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

Trending Stories

Police say on Monday, Day was charged with an additional eight offences, including attempted murder with a firearm of police officers, firing with intent at police officers, pointing a firearm at police officers, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, possession for a dangerous purpose, possession without a licence and uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia' RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia
RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia

He is also facing four charges for a separate incident that occurred in November 2019.

Day is scheduled to appear in Fredericton court on Jan. 8, 2021.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPShootingAttempted MurderNBFredericton courtBronson SettlementKeith DayKeith day arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers