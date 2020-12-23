New Brunswick man charged with shooting at police officers

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has been charged with several offences with connection to shots fired at police officers.
On the evening of Nov. 22, police responded to a report of an armed man uttering threats at a home in Chipman, N.B. Police say the person left the scene on Main Street before they arrived.
Police then attended a home on Bronson Settlement Road where “a firearm was discharged toward police officers from inside the home.” There were no injuries.
The next day, 61-year-old Keith Day from Bronson Settlement was charged with discharging a firearm with intent.
Police say on Monday, Day was charged with an additional eight offences, including attempted murder with a firearm of police officers, firing with intent at police officers, pointing a firearm at police officers, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, pointing a firearm, possession for a dangerous purpose, possession without a licence and uttering threats.
He is also facing four charges for a separate incident that occurred in November 2019.
Day is scheduled to appear in Fredericton court on Jan. 8, 2021.
