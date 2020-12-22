Injured woman dies after collapsing at convenience store in Grand Falls, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old injured woman died at a convenience store on Monday afternoon, said Grand Falls Police Force.

Police said they received a call at 11:40 a.m. about a woman who entered a convenience store on Tobique Road in need of medical attention.

The deputy chief of the Grand Falls police, Marco Levesque, said the woman collapsed from her injuries and died on scene. A suspect was also arrested on site.

According to Levesque, Jonathan Lee-William Beck Fontaine appeared in Edmundston provincial court and was charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance scheduled Jan. 4, 2021.

Levesque did not provide any further information on what kind of relationship the woman had with the suspect or any other details.

A number of people on Facebook have expressed their sadness and shock over the death of Mindy Godin, who’s believed to be the woman who died.

“The passing of Mindy Godin is a shock to our community. She was a good sister, daughter, friend co worker and especially a mother of 2 little boys that she loved with every little piece of her big heart,” said Paul Levesque, one of the committee members of Ride for Hope, a non-profit organization that helps children.

According to Paul Levesque, Godin was a member of Ride for Hope, saying she would have done “anything to help a child in need.”

He said Ride For Hope will donate $500 to help her two kids during this difficult time.

“The loss has been difficult for the entire family which is focused on taking care of her 2 little boys 4 and 3 years old,” said Levesque.

Grand Falls McDonald’s Restaurant also released a statement to mourn the loss of Godin, who worked there.

“She will deeply be missed by all co workers and also by her/our clients at your Grand Falls Mc Donald’s. The first window will never be the same,” the restaurant said.

The team also decided to celebrate her life and make a memorial for her, where anyone can drop by and leave something to remember her by or to leave something for the family.

