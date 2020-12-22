Laval police search for possible victims of special ed. teacher accused of sex crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Laval police are looking for potential victims of an alleged pedophile who worked with youth as an attendant and special education technician in various institutions and community organizations in Laval, Deux-Montagnes and Mirabel.

Police say David Gingras was arrested on Dec. 9 in connection with alleged sexual assaults in Laval and Montreal’s north shore between 2017 and 2019.

“The alleged events took place at the suspect’s residence,” Laval police said in a news release.

The 31-year-old appeared at the Laval courthouse on Dec. 10 on several charges, including sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

He was released with conditions and is expected back in court on March 19.

Police said investigators have reason to believe the accused may have had other victims between the ages of 11 and 16.

Anyone with information is being asked to communicate confidentially with police on the Info LINE at 450 662-INFO (4636) and mention file number LVL file 200821 057.

Police recommend dialing 911 if you believe you were a victim of the accused.