Crime

3 people rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 4:55 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto Police say three people were rushed to hospital after a stabbing that happened in the area of Jones and Boultbee Avenues on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 1:00 p.m and located two women and a man suffering from stab wounds.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News that one woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and the other woman had non-life threatening injuries. The man only suffered “moderate injuries.”

In a tweet, Toronto Police said they have no suspects.

Trending Stories

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing weren’t clear.

