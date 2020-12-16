Kingston police now treating Pine Street deaths as homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The stabbing deaths of a 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman are being treated as a murder investigation by Kingston police.

Kingston police and Frontenac paramedics responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible stabbing at 142 Pine Street on the night of Dec. 12.

Sgt. Steve Koopman with Kingston police says there was a total of three stabbing victims at the Pine Street rooming house.

“Kingston police and paramedics arrived on scene almost at the same time. We did find a female with stab wounds initially and then we also found two additional victims inside the house,” said Koopman.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman found outside the duplex was taken to Kingston General Hospital where she was also pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 47-year-old man, was also taken to hospital. He was treated for minor injuries and later released.

No arrests have been made in the murder investigation and at this point, Koopman says, police aren’t saying if they are looking for one or more assailants.

“I think at this point we don’t want to narrow it. So we would rather if people are aware there maybe one or more individuals or they have a suspicion or they feel they have information we would rather have all avenues of investigation open rather that try to restrict it,” Koopman told Global Kingston.

Koopman says while the assailant or assailants remain at large, police believe the risk to the public is low.

“We don’t believe this to be random, we don’t believe this to be a stranger on stranger event.” Said Koopman. “Therefore the public doesn’t need to be as concerned as we know some people initially were.”

The names of the deceased are still being withheld pending notification of family.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by calling Det. Joel Fisher at at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or by e-mail at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

Police say Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow is an alternative that can be reached at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or by email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

