Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cobourg Police search for suspect after driver fails to remain at the scene of accident

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:49 pm
File photo of Cobourg police cruiser.
File photo of Cobourg police cruiser. Cobourg Police Service

The Cobourg Police Service is searching for a suspect after a motor vehicle collision in Cobourg’s downtown core Sunday evening.

Read more: Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at scene of collision: police

On Dec 13, around 7:05 p.m., Cobourg Police were called to the crash on King Street near the Henley Arcade walkway. Witnesses reported seeing a black pickup truck striking a number of metal posts on King Street.

Police say the driver was witnessed stopping the vehicle, then leaving the area, heading west on King Street.

The vehicle is described as a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram. Police say the truck will have significant damage to the front end.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cobourg Police receive $200,000 for CCTV installation in crime areas

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, or the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

Click to play video 'Pedestrian struck by car in Cobourg' Pedestrian struck by car in Cobourg
Pedestrian struck by car in Cobourg – Nov 11, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceCobourgSuspectPickup TruckBlackInvestigatesearchingatfailingscene of crimeto stay
Flyers
More weekly flyers