Cobourg Police search for suspect after driver fails to remain at the scene of accident

The Cobourg Police Service is searching for a suspect after a motor vehicle collision in Cobourg’s downtown core Sunday evening.

On Dec 13, around 7:05 p.m., Cobourg Police were called to the crash on King Street near the Henley Arcade walkway. Witnesses reported seeing a black pickup truck striking a number of metal posts on King Street.

Police say the driver was witnessed stopping the vehicle, then leaving the area, heading west on King Street.

The vehicle is described as a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram. Police say the truck will have significant damage to the front end.

No injuries were reported.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, or the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.

