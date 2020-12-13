Maple Ridge woman pleads guilty to pepper spraying police in Revelstoke

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Maple Ridge woman has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from an incident with a police officer in Revelstoke on June 7, 2020.

Samantha Lorraine Almond has pleaded guilty to one count of assault on a peace officer with a weapon, along with a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

On June 7, 2020, a Revelstoke RCMP member conducted a traffic stop on an SUV that was towing a trailer.

When the police officer approached the driver’s window, they were met with pepper spray.

“During the course of what started as a routine traffic stop, the driver deployed pepper spray at the police officer, while the officer interacted with the (driver) at her window,” wrote Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, an RCMP spokesperson, in a release.

“The suspect fled the area eastbound along the highway.”

Officers quickly traced the fleeing vehicle and found Almond hiding in the trailer she was towing.

Police say they found a loaded crossbow, pepper spray and a knife inside Almond’s SUV.

“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, Revelstoke RCMP detachment commander.

Almond was sentenced to a six-month conditional sentence order and one year of probation.

