‘Homeless Cars’ hopes Winnipeggers will donate vehicles to fund local charity

It’s a different spin on getting rid of an unwanted car.

Homeless Cars is a not-for-profit organization that began in Ontario this summer. With success in Hamilton and Toronto, the organization moved into the Winnipeg region in October, asking residents to donate their cars, with the value of it going to help fund a local charity.

“I’ve always been sensitive to people who are hungry and homeless, my parents were both in World War II, unfortunately,” said Georgina Rosenberg, executive director of Homeless Cars.

“I also knew that although car donations for charity do exist across Canada, there is no one else who is fundraising through car donations strictly for the homeless and the food and insecure.”

Since October, 40 cars have been donated to Homeless Cars from Manitobans. All funds raised by donations stay within the community with the group picking local charities to benefit.

“One hundred per cent of net proceeds in Winnipeg will all go to Siloam Mission,” Rosenberg said. “The individual, the donor will get a tax receipt for the value of the vehicle.”

Siloam Mission was picked by Rosenberg as the charity to help in Winnipeg. The COVID-19 pandemic has created more food security problems for people from low-income households or who experience homelessness.

“It’s a different way to support but for those who it makes sense, we’re really glad to have this avenue to be able to turn donations of cars into tangible hands on supports for those who need us,” said Luke Thiesen, communications manager at Siloam Mission.

“Families are struggling this year and if you are able to donate a car when you are not able to dip into your pocket and your savings and give back, it’s an incredible choice to make,” Charity Administrator for Homeless Cars, Nicole Bryck said.

