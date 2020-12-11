Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 903: 60 mind-blowing things about music in 60 minutes (2020 edition)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
I have completed the annual office cleanup. This is the time of the year when I go through all the scraps of paper, notepad scribbles, Post-It notes, computer files, and phone notes that have accumulated over the last twelve months. The goal is to determine if anything I’ve squirreled away is of any use for this program.When you do a program like this, you always be on the lookout for interesting stuff. Arcane knowledge. Bits of trivia. Oddities and strange connections. It’s a 24/7 thing because I never, ever know when I’m going to run into something mind-blowingly fascinating.The problem is that many of the cool things I discover don’t fit in with anything that I’m doing or writing about. But it seems a shame to discard or ignore some of this research because it’s so interesting.All this orphan material is collected for this specific program every December. It’s a big data dump of music-related information. I just put it out there and let you do with it what you may.Prepare yourself. This is the annual look at 60 mind-blowing things about music in 60 minutes.Songs heard on this show:
  • Vaccines, Mind Blow
  • Coldplay, Yellow
  • Fall Out Boy, Dance Dance
  • Clash, Revolution Rock
  • Chick, Malibu
  • Nirvana, On a Plain
  • Dropkick Murphys, Fortunate Son
  • Oasis, Acquiesce
  • Iggy Pop, Real Wild Child
  • Darkness, I Believe in a Thing Call Love
Eric Wilhite has assembled this playlist:
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
