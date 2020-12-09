Menu

Comments

Politics

Vancouver police chief ‘disappointed’ city budget includes freeze on police funding

By Jon Azpiri Global News
VPD Chief Adam Palmer said he “disappointed with today’s budget vote.".
VPD Chief Adam Palmer said he "disappointed with today's budget vote.".

Vancouver’s top cop said he is “disappointed” that the city’s newly approved 2021 budget does not include more funding for police.

Vancouver police had proposed a $346.6-million budget but council approved an amendment from Coun. Christine Boyle to freeze it at $340.9 million.

Trade offs needed to keep Vancouver property tax hike under 12% – Nov 1, 2020

“I am disappointed with today’s budget vote,” Chief Const. Adam Palmer said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am concerned this decision will directly impact public safety in Vancouver and the wellness of our officers.”

Palmer said losing $5.7 million means 61 fewer VPD recruits next year.

Trending Stories

Read more: City of Vancouver loads up on new, high-end furniture amid COVID-19 cash crunch

“Some elected officials have tried to position this as a status quo budget by holding the VPD at 2020 funding levels. This is simply not true. Maintaining 2020 budget levels leaves the VPD with a $5.7-million shortfall to meet fixed cost obligations.”

Vancouver facing tough budget decisions – Nov 4, 2020

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said next year’s $1.6-billion operating budget will see a property tax increase held at five per cent despite nearly $139 million in pandemic losses.

Read more: ‘Trade offs’ required to keep Vancouver property tax hike under 12%: city report

Stewart maintains there will be more money for street cleaning, community policing, battling the overdose crisis, and helping small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, a staff report said the city was staring down the barrel of a pandemic-driven deficit and will have to make budget trade-offs to avoid a 12 per cent property tax increase.

— With files from Simon Little

Vancouver Police ChiefAdam Palmer budget commentsVancouver city budget 2021Vancouver police budget 2021VPD Chief budget comments
