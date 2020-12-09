Guelph Chamber Choir hosts virtual Christmas carol singalong

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Chamber Choir is helping residents get into the Christmas spirit amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual singalong on Sunday.

Artistic director Charlene Pauls and pianist Alison MacNeill will lead viewers through a range of holiday favourites, along with readings from members of the choir and appearances by special guests.

That includes Canadian soprano Mireille Asselin joining the 40-member choir for a performance of Mozart’s Laudate Dominum.

The event, which gets underway at 7 p.m. on Sunday, is free but the Guelph Chamber Choir is accepting donations.

Guests are asked to register online and will receive a booklet of carols for the singalong.

The choir is marking its 40-year anniversary and has done its best to celebrate the anniversary amid the pandemic, including hosting outdoor mini-concerts in various locations around Guelph.

An exhibition at the Guelph Civic Museum that runs until March 28 is showcasing some of the highlights from the choir’s 40 years.

It includes an audio installation and stories from people about their involvement with the Guelph Chamber Choir.