Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Guelph Chamber Choir hosts virtual Christmas carol singalong

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 12:25 pm
The Guelph Chamber Choir is hosting a Christmas carol singalong.
The Guelph Chamber Choir is hosting a Christmas carol singalong. Supplied

The Guelph Chamber Choir is helping residents get into the Christmas spirit amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a virtual singalong on Sunday.

Artistic director Charlene Pauls and pianist Alison MacNeill will lead viewers through a range of holiday favourites, along with readings from members of the choir and appearances by special guests.

Read more: Kindergarten registration for Guelph-area public schools starts Jan. 5

That includes Canadian soprano Mireille Asselin joining the 40-member choir for a performance of Mozart’s Laudate Dominum.

The event, which gets underway at 7 p.m. on Sunday, is free but the Guelph Chamber Choir is accepting donations.

Guests are asked to register online and will receive a booklet of carols for the singalong.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display' Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display
Winnipeg neighbourhood transforms with hundreds of Christmas lights on display

The choir is marking its 40-year anniversary and has done its best to celebrate the anniversary amid the pandemic, including hosting outdoor mini-concerts in various locations around Guelph.

Read more: Wellington Brewery ranked among the Top 10 at U.S. Open Beer Championship

An exhibition at the Guelph Civic Museum that runs until March 28 is showcasing some of the highlights from the choir’s 40 years.

It includes an audio installation and stories from people about their involvement with the Guelph Chamber Choir.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph NewsChristmas carolsGuelph Chamber ChoirGuelph Chamber Choir ChristmasGuelph Chamber Choir concertGuelph christmas carolsMireille Asselin
Flyers
More weekly flyers