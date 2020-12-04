Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Family of Brittany Meszaros raises money for those fleeing abuse

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Click to play video 'Family plans fundraiser in honor of woman killed in April' Family plans fundraiser in honor of woman killed in April
WATCH: Brittany Meszaros was found dead at home in Northeast Calgary on April 27, 2020 after an alleged domestic incident. Her family has decided to give back this holiday season in her honor. Jenna Freeman reports.

Brittany Meszaros was 24 years old when she was found dead in April 2020 at the home she shared with her common law partner.

Police allege it was a domestic incident and Alexander Moskaluk was charged with manslaughter.

She would have turned 25 this November and, as the holidays approach, her family is planning to try and help women who may find themselves in the same situation as Brittany.

Meszaros loved kids and animals, so as the family prepared for their first Christmas without her, they thought it was only fitting to organize donations in her honour.

Story continues below advertisement

Her sister, Samantha McElwain, said that they’ve partnered with three restaurants to take donations for Brenda’s House, which helps families fleeing domestic violence.

“She had great things to do in her life and unfortunately that got taken away,” said Samantha.

Trending Stories

“We just wanted to honour her with something she would love.”

Tweet This

Director of development for the Children’s Cottage Society, Elisha Jackson, said the donations will come at a crucial time this winter.

“We know that parents are so committed to making their kids happy,” said Jackson. “They’re going to do whatever they can to get Christmas gifts for their kids. So if we can provide some of those toys for them, they can concentrate on other things, like getting housed.”

Brittany was the youngest of four sisters. Her sister Chantelle McElwain said that the family hoped that they could help others to try and get through a tough Christmas holiday.

“I think it’s just helping us get through the holiday season,” explained Chantelle.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just concentrating on helping other people.”

Tweet This

Read more: Young Calgary woman killed in domestic homicide; common-law partner in custody: police

At the Mr. Schnapps location in the northeast, one of the donation bins was already nearly full Friday afternoon.

The sisters hope that something positive will come from their sister’s death.

“She’d love it… She’d be so proud. She’d be right in here with us.”

The family is hoping to make the fundraiser an annual event.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCPSManslaughterDomestic AbuseChildren's Cottage SocietyBrendas houseBrittany Meszarosdomestic partner abuse
Flyers
More weekly flyers