Overwhelming response to homeless B.C. senior living in his pickup truck

After living in his pickup truck for nearly two years, there’s promising news for a 77-year-old man in Kelowna to secure proper living accommodations — at least for the winter months.

Global News reported on Lance’s story on Thursday, and messages and offers of help have been pouring in from across Canada.

“I’m bewildered and just amazed at the response,” Lance told Global News on Friday morning.

“My understanding is we got people from New Brunswick calling in. It’s just unbelievable that it’s happening this way. I’m very grateful.”

The offers of help include housing, groceries and monetary donations.

“I feel a lot of warmth and the concern for me … it’s quite humbling, really,” he said.

Lance’s friend, Sherrallea King, told Global News that her phone has been ringing non-stop since the story was published.

“I was trying to get up this morning and get ready, and both my phones — my house phone and my cellphone — were just continually going,” King said.

King came across Lance and his living situation almost a year ago.

The Kelowna resident said she couldn’t help but feel compassion and has been bringing him home-cooked meals regularly and providing whatever support she can.

King said there are numerous offers of living accommodations for Lance, and she’s optimistic that he won’t be sleeping in his truck much longer.

“I do have two places where he can have a shower tonight and possibly sleep,” she said.

King is now trying to contact people who have reached out to help to find the best fit for Lance for the winter months and possibly beyond.

Kelowna resident Bruce Cook was so touched by Lance’s difficult situation that he started a GoFundMe account to help Lance get back on his feet.

“After breaking my back seven years ago, my family started a GoFundMe for me, and it made such a huge difference for me and my recovery when I wasn’t able to work,” Cook told Global News.

“I just hope this is enough to get him back on his feet and hopefully he’ll be able to rent a room or something affordable through the winter months.”

Click here to access the GoFundMe account for Lance.

Global News became aware of Lance’s situation after concerned neighbours called the TV station.

He was initially reluctant to go public with his story because he doesn’t blame anyone but himself for the position he’s in.

“I put myself in the situation because of family dynamics, and, yes, it’s a bitter pill to swallow,” he said.