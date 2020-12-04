Dec. 4 – Can-Cell Industries

Send this page to someone via email

Love the sound of a quiet winter day at home, but also want to save up to 50 per cent off your heating bill because your furnace won’t be on as often?

Get that if you install fire resistant, eco friendly Weathershield Insulation. Made from 100 per cent recycled paper, and naturally occurring materials.

Weathershield blown in insulation is the perfect way to insulate, and save up to 50 percent off your monthly heating bill!

Join Talk to the Experts on 630 CHED at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 to hear more from Can-Cell Industries.

Advertisement