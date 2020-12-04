Menu

Crime

2 teenagers arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 12:08 pm
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police arrested two teenagers and seized drugs and a loaded firearm as part of an ongoing investigation. Peterborough Police Service

Two teenagers face numerous drug and weapons charges as part of an ongoing investigation into a firearm offence in Peterborough.

As part of the investigation, the Peterborough Police Service seized approximately $80,000 to $90,000 worth of cocaine (323 grams), fentanyl (127 grams) and a quantity of heroin along with a loaded 9-mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Read more: 3 from Toronto charged after cocaine, fentanyl seized in Peterborough, OPP say

On Wednesday evening, police say two suspects were arrested in Durham Region.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, heroin and opioid), and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The 15-year-old was additionally charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, careless storage of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Both appeared in court in Durham Region on Thursday and were held in custody, police stated Friday.

The names of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video 'Nearly all overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019 accidental' Nearly all overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019 accidental
Nearly all overdose deaths in Peterborough in 2019 accidental – Oct 5, 2020
