Crime

Hastings woman charged with impaired driving following collision in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 9:27 am
Peterborough Police
A Hastings woman faces impaired driving charges in Peterborough following a collison. Peterborough Police Service

A Hastings, Ont., woman is facing impaired driving charges after a collision just north of downtown Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a car rear-ended an SUV on Water Street north of Parkhill Road around 6 p.m. No one was injured, police said.

Police determined the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol. An open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle, police said.

Read more: Peterborough police launch 2020 Festive RIDE program

Jennifer Williams, 26, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Williams was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 17.

