Crime

Bancroft man faces assault, firearm charges after ‘disturbance’ at residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 2:15 pm
A Bancroft man faces assault and firearm charges.
A Bancroft man faces assault and firearm charges.

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces assault and multiple firearm charges following an incident in the town on Sunday night.

According to Bancroft OPP, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a “disturbance” at a residence on Highway 62 in Bancroft, about 100 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

The investigation led to the arrest of a person who was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

No other details were provided.

Tristian McColl, 19, of Bancroft was charged with assault; unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and transporting a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Jan. 12, 2021.

