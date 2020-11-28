Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

South Okanagan RCMP issue public warning of police impersonation phone scam

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 3:31 pm
Summerland RCMP say fraudsters are spoofing the Summerland or Penticton RCMP non-emergency lines by using computer software.
Summerland RCMP say fraudsters are spoofing the Summerland or Penticton RCMP non-emergency lines by using computer software. File / Global News

Police in the South Okanagan are warning of a phone scam that appears to originate from an RCMP detachment.

This week, Summerland RCMP announced that fraudsters are spoofing the Summerland or Penticton RCMP non-emergency lines by using computer software.

Spoofing allows fraudsters to change their display name and phone number, which makes the call appear as if it’s coming from the RCMP.

Read more: Phone scam tells Albertans they have COVID-19, asks for credit card info

“In some cases, these fraudsters impersonate local police officers by name,” said police. “Unknowing callers may think that they are receiving a call from the RCMP and this is not the case.”

Police say there are many phone scams in which fraudsters try to pass themselves off as a person of authority, such as a police officer, bank employee or government agent.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Summerland RCMP want the public to know that they do not solicit personal information about bank accounts or SIN numbers by phone; nor do they require individuals to withdraw money and convert it to Bitcoin,” said police.

“The RCMP will never ask you to withdraw funds from your bank account.”

Click to play video 'Tips to avoid credit card scams and fraud this holiday season' Tips to avoid credit card scams and fraud this holiday season
Tips to avoid credit card scams and fraud this holiday season

If you receive a call and believe it to be a scam, police suggest hanging up and calling the organization by using publicly accessible contact information.

“When in doubt, hang up immediately,” said police.

Summerland and Penticton residents are encouraged to report any fraud to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or by going online and clicking here.

Click to play video 'Spotting online holiday shopping scams' Spotting online holiday shopping scams
Spotting online holiday shopping scams – Nov 17, 2020
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganpentictonFraudsouth okanaganScamsummerlandpenticton rcmpPhone ScamSummerland RCMPSpoofing
Flyers
More weekly flyers