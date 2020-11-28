Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Funeral set for Saturday for Const. Marc Hovingh, OPP officer shot in the line of duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2020 9:30 am
Click to play video 'Moment of silence held in House of Commons for fallen OPP officer' Moment of silence held in House of Commons for fallen OPP officer
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 23) Members of Parliament held a moment of silence for Const. Marc Hovingh, an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot and killed in connection with an incident on Manitoulin Island last Thursday.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest today.

Const. Marc Hovingh died last Thursday in a shooting that also left a civilian dead in Gore Bay, Ont., on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is to attend the service, though the Ontario Provincial Police Association says the funeral will otherwise be private with attendance available via livestream.

Read more: Private funeral to be held for OPP officer Marc Hovingh on Saturday

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.

Trending Stories

Hovingh, who was 52, was one of the officers who responded to a call on Nov. 19 regarding an “unwanted man” on a property.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Special Investigations Unit — Ontario’s police watchdog — Hovingh and civilian Gary Brohman died in hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

Click to play video 'Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh' Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh
Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh – Nov 20, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceMarc HovinghConst. Marc HovinghOPP Officer Funeral
Flyers
More weekly flyers