Radiothon of Hope & Healing exceeds donation goal

Now, more than ever, we are learning the importance of patient care.
This year’s St. Boniface Radiothon of Hope & Healing, presented by Vickar Automotive Group, on 680 CJOB well exceeded its goal of $155,000.
Thanks to donations and sponsors across the province, $165,001 will go towards patient care and research through the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.
The event took place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It highlights health-care workers delivering life-saving patient care and ground-breaking medical research at St. Boniface Hospital.
St. Boniface Hospital outbreak
