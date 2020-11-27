Menu

Radiothon of Hope & Healing exceeds donation goal

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 8:56 pm
Saint Boniface Hospital is pictured in Winnipeg.
Saint Boniface Hospital is pictured in Winnipeg. Francis Vachon / Canadian Press

Now, more than ever, we are learning the importance of patient care.

This year’s St. Boniface Radiothon of Hope & Healing, presented by Vickar Automotive Group, on 680 CJOB well exceeded its goal of $155,000.

Thanks to donations and sponsors across the province, $165,001 will go towards patient care and research through the St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

The event took place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It highlights health-care workers delivering life-saving patient care and ground-breaking medical research at St. Boniface Hospital.

