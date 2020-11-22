Menu

Comments

Sports

Serge Ibaka leaves Toronto Raptors, joins Los Angeles Clippers as free agent: reports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2020 12:41 pm
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) speaks with head coach Nick Nurse during a game against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) speaks with head coach Nick Nurse during a game against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP

Free agent centre Serge Ibaka has reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ibaka signed a two-year contract worth $19 million with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors back in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice.

Later that year, he signed a three-year contract worth US$65-million and would eventually play a crucial role in the Raptors’ championship run in 2019.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season.

Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, US$85-million deal.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
