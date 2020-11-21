Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Coronavirus case confirmed at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2020 12:08 pm
The school board says MTS will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate. .
Google Maps

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says a positive case of the coronavirus has been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (MTS) in London, Ont.

This is the second case to be linked to the school following a student case that was reported on Oct. 25.

It’s unclear whether the newest COVID-19 case is a student or a staff member.

Read more: Three coronavirus cases identified at three separate London District Catholic schools

The school board says MTS will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.

The MLHU is working to identify close contacts.

Elsewhere in London and Middlesex, a case of COVID-19 remains active at Providence Reformed Collegiate, Saunders Secondary School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School and Westminster Secondary School.

Click to play video 'Growing dilemma for Ontario schools as COVID-19 cases surge' Growing dilemma for Ontario schools as COVID-19 cases surge
Growing dilemma for Ontario schools as COVID-19 cases surge
