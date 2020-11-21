Coronavirus case confirmed at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in London, Ont.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says a positive case of the coronavirus has been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (MTS) in London, Ont.
This is the second case to be linked to the school following a student case that was reported on Oct. 25.
It’s unclear whether the newest COVID-19 case is a student or a staff member.
The school board says MTS will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.
The MLHU is working to identify close contacts.
Elsewhere in London and Middlesex, a case of COVID-19 remains active at Providence Reformed Collegiate, Saunders Secondary School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School and Westminster Secondary School.
Comments