Coronavirus case confirmed at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School in London, Ont.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says a positive case of the coronavirus has been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School (MTS) in London, Ont.

This is the second case to be linked to the school following a student case that was reported on Oct. 25.

It’s unclear whether the newest COVID-19 case is a student or a staff member.

The school board says MTS will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.

The MLHU is working to identify close contacts.

Elsewhere in London and Middlesex, a case of COVID-19 remains active at Providence Reformed Collegiate, Saunders Secondary School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School and Westminster Secondary School.

