Ontario 511 app allows drivers to track snowplows, check winter driving conditions

A traffic planning app that allows drivers to keep track of things such as snowplowing and road conditions within the province is now available to the general population, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The Ontario 511 app was released to the trucking industry earlier this year, according to the MTO, but is now available to other drivers as well.

“Driving during the winter months can be a challenge in every part of the province, and our government remains committed to keeping Ontario’s roads and highways safe,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said in a release.

“That’s why we are enhancing the Ontario 511 app with winter safety features that will provide drivers with even more information so they navigate the best route.”

The app provides images from more than 600 cameras while providing up-to-date highway information on construction, collisions and road closures.

It was recently expanded to include new features such as the ability to track snowplows on provincial roads and highways and the ability to see whether those roads are snow-covered or bare, as well as weather warnings from Environment Canada about potentially nasty conditions.

It also provides up-to-date information about rest stops across the province.

The app features Drive Mode Alerts which provide an audio alert for incidents, closures, weather warnings, and rest areas ahead.

