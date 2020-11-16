Menu

Falling tree in windstorm traps Northumberland County couple; extensive damage in region

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 11:29 am
Click to play video 'Wind storm sweeps through Northumberland County, damaging trees, power lines' Wind storm sweeps through Northumberland County, damaging trees, power lines
High winds on Sunday downed numerous trees and power lines throughout Northumberland County.

Repairs in some regions of Northumberland County could take several days after a windstorm on Sunday caused extensive damage

Numerous downed power lines and trees were reported throughout the county as high winds off Lake Ontario and heavy rain wreaked havoc on the county. Environment Canada reports the peak wind gust in Cobourg topped 96 km/h.

Read more: Peterborough storm knocks out power to thousands, downs trees

In one incident a tree fell onto a vehicle just west of Cobourg, trapping two people inside as the vehicle was turning onto Bob Carr Road in Hamilton Township.

Both occupants managed to climb out of the driver’s side door and were assessed by Northumberland County paramedics at the scene.

Several hydro poles were also reported toppled along Dale Road in Hamilton Township. Several poles surrounded one vehicle with a family inside but no one was injured, according to Northumberland OPP. Firefighters managed to safely get the family out and the vehicle was left at the scene until the poles and wires could be removed.

Hydro One on its Storm Centre tracker reports repairs in some areas of the county could take a couple of days. Several thousand customers are impacted.

