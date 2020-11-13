Those Old Radio Shows November 13-14

Friday, Nov. 13:
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Mr. Boynton’s Moustache; Family Theater – Evangeline
Hour 2: Pat Novak – Geranium Plant; Wild Bill Hickok – Range War
Saturday, Nov. 14:
Hour 1: Dragnet – Roseland Murder; Abbott & Costello – New Press Agent
Hour 2: Boston Blackie – Black Market Case; My Favorite Husband – George’s Mother Visits
Hour 3: Lux Radio Theater – True Confessions
Hour 4: Ozzie & Harriet – Sidewalk Superintendent; The Whistler – Just Like a Man
Hour 5: 21st Precinct – Rookie Cop Guards Prisoner; Bulldog Drummond – Death Uses Disappearing Ink
