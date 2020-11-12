Sportcentral launches Dave’s Drive to round up sports equipment for kids

Send this page to someone via email

Dave’s Drive is ready to roll for a third year.

The campaign is named after former Edmonton Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko, who passed away in June of 2017. It’s an initiative of Sportcentral and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation to support disadvantaged children in the community.

“It means a lot to our family. My dad would be taken aback by this because he was pretty modest,” said Dave’s son Jason.

“There are truly no words to describe this being done in his honour and kids in need.” Tweet This

Dave’s Drive will run from Nov. 13-27.

Gently-used sports equipment can be dropped off at locations found here.

“To get something going like this, it keeps the spirit, the legacy and the goodwill of Dave alive,” said Sportcentral board member Gene Principe. “It helps kids play sports.”

To get Dave’s Drive going, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation donated 1,200 pieces of new youth hockey equipment.

“I’ve been around Edmonton a long time, and Sportcentral has been a pivotal part of the community,” said EOCF board member Craig Simpson.

“You look around here with the amount of brand new equipment, it’s pretty staggering. It doesn’t have to be hockey. Sportcentral has everything.

“It’s important to remind people you can donate and make a difference in giving a kid a chance to play.” Tweet This

Kevin Lowe will be the official ambassador of the campaign for the second year in a row.

“Dave was really one of the Oilers ‘greats,’” said Lowe. “He was always so passionate about helping others.

“Dave’s Drive will continue to further his legacy and help raise funds, while providing equipment for Edmonton’s youth so that everyone can have a chance to play the sport they love. This is an amazing way to remember Dave and help kids in our community.”

Since being founded in 1991, Sportcentral has helped over 160,000 kids play their favourite sports.

