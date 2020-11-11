Fog and controlled fire near Falmouth, N.S., lead to 5-vehicle crash

RCMP say a five-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S.
Cpl. Lisa Croteau says RCMP responded to the accident between Exit 7 and Exit 8 around 6 a.m.
Croteau says the cause of the collision was low visibility due to heavy fog and smoke from a controlled burn on the Bog Road near the area.
There were no injuries, police say. The lanes have since reopened.
