Traffic

Fog and controlled fire near Falmouth, N.S., lead to 5-vehicle crash

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 10:43 am
Global News

RCMP say a five-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 101 near Falmouth, N.S.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau says RCMP responded to the accident between Exit 7 and Exit 8 around 6 a.m.

Croteau says the cause of the collision was low visibility due to heavy fog and smoke from a controlled burn on the Bog Road near the area.

There were no injuries, police say. The lanes have since reopened.

